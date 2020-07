Articles

The Navy's quest to power its ships by converting seawater into fuel is one step nearer fruition. Chemical engineers have demonstrated that a potassium-promoted molybdenum carbide catalyst efficiently and reliably converts carbon dioxide to carbon monoxide, a critical step in the process.

