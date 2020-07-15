Credit-card sized tool provides new insights into how cancer cells invade host tissues

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 18:23 Hits: 2

Researchers have developed a credit-card sized tool for growing cancer cells outside the human body, which they believe will enhance their understanding of breast cancer metastasis. The device reproduces various environments within the human body where breast cancer cells live. Studying the cells as they go through the process of invasion and metastasis could point the way toward new biomarkers and drugs to diagnose and treat cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715142340.htm