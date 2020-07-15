The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Credit-card sized tool provides new insights into how cancer cells invade host tissues

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers have developed a credit-card sized tool for growing cancer cells outside the human body, which they believe will enhance their understanding of breast cancer metastasis. The device reproduces various environments within the human body where breast cancer cells live. Studying the cells as they go through the process of invasion and metastasis could point the way toward new biomarkers and drugs to diagnose and treat cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715142340.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version