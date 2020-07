Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 14:23 Hits: 2

An impending shutdown of the Dakota Access pipeline has been halted in a small win for the project, which has recently faced court setbacks. A Tuesday appeals court order stalled a district court decision ordering the pipeline to cease...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/507425-dakota-access-pipeline-shutdown-temporarily-halted