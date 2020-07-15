Designing DNA from scratch: Engineering the functions of micrometer-sized DNA droplets

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Scientists have constructed ''DNA droplets'' comprising designed DNA nanostructures. The droplets exhibit dynamic functions such as fusion, fission, Janus-shape formation, and protein capture. Their technique is expected to be applicable to a wide variety of biomaterials, opening doors to many promising applications in materials design, drug delivery, and even artificial cell-like molecular systems.

