Designing DNA from scratch: Engineering the functions of micrometer-sized DNA droplets

Category: Environment Hits: 2Scientists have constructed ''DNA droplets'' comprising designed DNA nanostructures. The droplets exhibit dynamic functions such as fusion, fission, Janus-shape formation, and protein capture. Their technique is expected to be applicable to a wide variety of biomaterials, opening doors to many promising applications in materials design, drug delivery, and even artificial cell-like molecular systems.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715131236.htm