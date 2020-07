Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 21:38 Hits: 9

President Trump mocked presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s climate plan Wednesday during a speech unveiling an environmental regulation rollback the White House hopes will speed construction projects.Trump’s comments came in an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/507554-trump-attacks-biden-clean-energy-plan-while-announcing