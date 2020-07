Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 23:35 Hits: 5

The scorching heat in Siberia this summer was a result of burning fuel, wildfires, thawing permafrost and other man-made conditions, a new study says. Scientists warn it is evidence of increasing extreme temperatures.

