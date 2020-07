Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 01:05 Hits: 0

A new study has shown that coral outplant survival is likely to drop below 50% if sea surface temperatures exceed 30.5 degrees Celsius and that survival rates can also be predicted by considering temperature conditions in the year prior to outplanting.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709210501.htm