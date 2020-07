Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 14:09 Hits: 0

Measurements by the GRACE-FO satellite mission show a decline in water storage in Central Europe by up to 94 percent compared with seasonal fluctuations. The changes are so serious that a recovery within one year is not to be expected. The water shortage in the years 2018 and 2019 is thus the largest in the entire GRACE and GRACE-FO measurement campaign of almost 20 years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200710100924.htm