Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 15:00 Hits: 2

Former Vice President Joe Biden will aim to make electricity generation carbon free by 2035 as part of a $2 trillion climate and infrastructure plan should he win the White House in November.The plan, unveiled Tuesday, comes as an addition to the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/507212-biden-campaign-adopts-carbon-free-power-by-2035-in-2t-environment