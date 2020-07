Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 19:15 Hits: 2

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released a $2 trillion plan to address climate change with an emphasis on correcting racial economic disparities.Speaking from a gymnasium in his home state of Delaware, Biden made the case that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/507294-bidens-2-trillion-climate-plan-aims-to-correct-racial-disparities