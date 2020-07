Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Every spring, a large number of ground-nests of farmland birds are accidentally destroyed by mechanical operations, such as ploughing and sowing. A new study shows for the first time that such nests can be located using a drone in combination with artificial intelligence.

