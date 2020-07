Articles

New research has revealed when it comes to flying the largest of birds don't rely on flapping to move around. Instead they make use of air currents to keep them airborne for hours at a time. A study has revealed the Andean condor - the world's heaviest soaring bird - actually flaps its wings for one per cent of its flight time.

