Quantum body scanner? What happens when vector vortex beams meet scattering media

Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Propagate light through any kind of medium -- be it free space or biological tissue -- and light will scatter. Robustness to scattering is a common requirement for communications and for imaging systems. Structured light, with its use of projected patterns, is resistant to scattering, and has therefore emerged as a versatile tool. In particular, modes of structured light carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM) have attracted significant attention for applications in biomedical imaging.

