EPA proposes to remove all or part of three Washington Superfund sites from the National Priorities List

Washington sites affected by today’s announcement: American Crossarm & Conduit (Chehalis), Northside Landfill (Spokane) and the soils portion of Queen City Farms (Maple Valley). Public is invited to comment.

Seattle – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed to officially remove two Washington Superfund Sites, and the soils at a third site, from the National Priorities List (NPL) or Superfund cleanup list. The sites are located in Chehalis, Spokane, and Maple Valley.

“EPA deletes sites or parts of sites from the National Priorities List when no further cleanup is required to protect people’s health and the environment,” said Chris Hladick, EPA Northwest Regional Administrator in Seattle. “Today’s proposal follows years of investigation and cleanup, letting local communities know that our cleanup work is complete, and that people’s health and the environment are being protected. Just the same, these former sites will be monitored for years to come, to ensure the cleanups remain intact, effective and protective.”

EPA and the State of Washington have concluded that no further cleanup is required at these sites. The public is invited to comment on the proposed deletions. Directions on how to comment and comment deadlines are on each of the sites’ webpages.

“Snapshots” of the sites

American Crossarm & Conduit Co. (Listed 1989) -- The site includes the former American Crossarm & Conduit facility in Chehalis, Washington, and nearby areas contaminated with pentachlorophenol from the facility during floods in the mid-1980’s. Contaminated soils were removed from 25-30 homes and a playfield. In addition, most of the soils contaminated by the former wood treatment facility were excavated and hauled to a landfill for hazardous waste. A soil cap was placed over the area to prevent exposure to the soil contamination that remains at the site. Restrictions are in place to maintain the integrity of the cap and minimize exposure to the contamination under the cap. EPA finished cleanup of this site in 1996.

Northside Landfill (Listed 1986) -- The 345-acre site is located in northwestern Spokane, Washington. The City of Spokane established the landfill in 1931. In 1983, hazardous substances were found in groundwater downgradient of the landfill. Under Superfund, area residents were connected to the city water system and a groundwater treatment system was operated between 1993 and 2012. While groundwater meets federal drinking water standards and treatment is no longer needed, groundwater monitoring will continue. As an active landfill, the site will continue to be regulated by state and county agencies. EPA will review the status of the cleanup every five years.

Queen City Farms (Listed 1984) -- The 324-acre site is located on Cedar Grove Road, north of Maple Valley, Washington. Prior to 1986, industrial wastes were dumped in and near three ponds on site. These activities contaminated the soil and groundwater with organic compounds and metals. EPA is proposing to delete only site soils from the NPL. The groundwater cleanup will remain on the NPL and active cleanup will continue. The cleanup of soils at the site was completed in 1997.

EPA encourages site reuse throughout the cleanup process. Deletions from the NPL can help revitalize communities and promote economic growth by signaling to potential developers and financial institutions that cleanup is complete. Over the past several years, the agency has focused on streamlining the deletion process and increasing the number of opportunities to demonstrate to communities that cleanup is complete.

If no adverse comments are received, the above sites will be officially removed from the list with the publication of a final rule in the Federal Register, expected in the autumn of 2020.

For more about the EPA’s National Priorities List and our work to clean up America: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-national-priorities-list-npl