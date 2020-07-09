The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New method solves old mystery: Hafnium isotopes clinch origin of high-quality Roman glass

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Archaeological glass contains information about the movement of goods and ancient economies, yet the understanding of critical aspects of the ancient glass industry is fragmentary. Until now, it has been challenging to scientifically determine the origin of the colourless and clear glass, which was particularly favoured by the Romans. The Romans distinguished between two types of clear glass: Alexandrian and Levantine. Now researchers have found a way to localize the furnaces of the two types.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709105112.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version