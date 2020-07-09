New method solves old mystery: Hafnium isotopes clinch origin of high-quality Roman glass

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

Archaeological glass contains information about the movement of goods and ancient economies, yet the understanding of critical aspects of the ancient glass industry is fragmentary. Until now, it has been challenging to scientifically determine the origin of the colourless and clear glass, which was particularly favoured by the Romans. The Romans distinguished between two types of clear glass: Alexandrian and Levantine. Now researchers have found a way to localize the furnaces of the two types.

