Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 20:56 Hits: 5

One day, people could monitor their own health conditions by simply picking up a pencil and drawing a bioelectronic device on their skin. In a new study, engineers demonstrated that the simple combination of pencils and paper could be used to create devices that might be used to monitor personal health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200713165604.htm