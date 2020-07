Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 20:57 Hits: 4

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday did not propose more ambitious standards for reducing smog despite pressure from environmental groups and even some courts that had urged the agency to set more restrictive regulations on the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/507109-epa-declines-to-tighten-smog-standards-amid-pressure-from-green