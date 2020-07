Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 18:13 Hits: 5

Democratic lawmakers are split over a Trump administration proposal that would allow international development funds to be used for overseas nuclear projects.The U.S. International Development Finance Corp. (DFC), a fledgling government fund with an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/507052-democrats-split-on-trump-plan-to-use-development-funds-for-nuclear