Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 16:14 Hits: 0

Texas' future climate will feature drier summers and decreasing water supplies for much of the state for the remainder of the 21st century -- likely resulting in the driest conditions the state has endured in the last 1,000 years, according to a team of researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200708121419.htm