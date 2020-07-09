The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Care for cats? So did people along the Silk Road more than 1,000 years ago

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Common domestic cats, as we know them today, might have accompanied Kazakh pastoralists as pets more than 1,000 years ago. This is indicated by new analyses done on an almost complete cat skeleton found during an excavation along the former Silk Road in southern Kazakhstan. An international research team has reconstructed the cat's life, revealing astonishing insights into the relationship between humans and pets at the time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709085318.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version