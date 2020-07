Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 18:08 Hits: 1

Venus flytraps catch spiders and insects by snapping their trap leaves. This mechanism is activated when unsuspecting prey touch highly sensitive trigger hairs twice within 30 seconds. A study has now shown that a single slow touch also triggers trap closure - probably to catch slow-moving larvae and snails.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200710140823.htm