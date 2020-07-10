Microscopy technique reveals nanoscale detail of coatings as they dry

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 16:18 Hits: 4

Thin film coatings do more than add color to walls. For example, they can be used as pharmaceutical devices. How these coatings dry can change their properties, which is especially important for films used in drug delivery. Engineering researchers studying the in situ drying behavior of thin film coatings are visualizing particle interactions with groundbreaking precision. Their findings could impact the development of drug delivery technology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200710121805.htm