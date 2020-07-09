The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why stakeholders in 'wind energy vs biological conservation' conflict have low mutual trust

Each year, wind turbines are responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of airborne animals such as bats. To find a constructive way out of this ''green-green'' dilemma, companies building and running wind turbines might have to work together with environmental experts and conservationists. Yet lack of trust between them can hinder effective collaboration. Scientists show: shared values are not sufficient to build trust, as beliefs and emotions have stronger influence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709141547.htm

