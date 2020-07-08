The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Glowing worms provide live-action movies of the body's internal scaffolding

Researchers have made the first time-lapse movies of the sheet-like mesh that surrounds and supports most animal tissues. While the thin layer of extracellular matrix known as the basement membrane plays key roles in development and disease, visualizing it in living organisms has been difficult to do. The team says their work offers a new way to study basement membrane defects underlying aging, and diseases ranging from cancer to diabetes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200708105900.htm

