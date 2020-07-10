The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Liquid metal synthesis for better piezoelectrics: Atomically-thin tin-monosulfide

Scientists have applied liquid-metal synthesis to piezoelectrics, advancing future flexible, wearable electronics, and biosensors drawing their power from the body's movements. Piezoelectric materials such as atomically-thin tin-monosulfide (SnS) convert mechanical forces or movement into electrical energy. Along with their inherent flexibility, this makes them candidates for flexible nanogenerators in wearable electronics or internal, self-powered biosensors.

