Liquid metal synthesis for better piezoelectrics: Atomically-thin tin-monosulfide

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 14:09 Hits: 3

Scientists have applied liquid-metal synthesis to piezoelectrics, advancing future flexible, wearable electronics, and biosensors drawing their power from the body's movements. Piezoelectric materials such as atomically-thin tin-monosulfide (SnS) convert mechanical forces or movement into electrical energy. Along with their inherent flexibility, this makes them candidates for flexible nanogenerators in wearable electronics or internal, self-powered biosensors.

