Where did the Asian longhorned ticks in the US come from?

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 15:00 Hits: 1

The invasive population of Asian longhorned ticks in the United States likely began with three or more self-cloning females from northeastern Asia, according to a new study. Asian longhorned ticks outside the U.S. can carry debilitating diseases. In the United States and elsewhere they can threaten livestock and pets. The new study sheds new light on the origin of these exotic ticks and how they are spreading across the United States.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200708110014.htm