Technique fishes valuable nutrients out of shrimp processing water

Category: Environment

The seafood industry requires large amounts of water for food processing. Before used water is discharged, some organic matter, including protein, is typically removed. This sludge is usually landfilled or converted into biogas, which results in the valuable nutrients it contains being lost from the food chain. Now researchers report a method to recover these nutrients from shrimp processing water so they can be incorporated in food or feed.

