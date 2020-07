Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 12:53 Hits: 0

Over time goldenrod plants and the gall flies that feed on them have been one-upping each other in an ongoing competition for survival. Now, a team of researchers has discovered that by detecting the plants' chemical defenses, the insects may have taken the lead.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709085306.htm