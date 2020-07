Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 15:35 Hits: 0

Some mandarin fish species (Sinipercidae) are pure fish-eaters, which feed exclusively on living juvenile fish - also of their own species. A research team has described the genome of four mandarin fish species and thus also identified genes for cannibalistic eating behavior. Knowledge of the connections between the genome and feeding behavior is of interest for sustainable aquaculture.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709113515.htm