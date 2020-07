Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 17:15 Hits: 6

Patients with COVID-19 who have an acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experience more severe strokes, have worse functional outcomes and are more likely to die of stroke than AIS patients who do not have COVID-19. The wide range of complications associated with COVID-19 likely explain the worse outcomes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200710131516.htm