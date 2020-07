Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 July 2020

More than 350 facilities nationwide have taken advantage of a temporary Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule that lets companies forgo monitoring their water pollution during the pandemic.A total of 352 facilities, including fossil fuel...

