Study identifies unique cells that may drive lung fibrosis

Category: Environment Hits: 5This is one of the first comprehensive looks at lung cells using a technology called single-cell RNA sequencing. Instead of examining a mash-up of many cells from a tissue sample, single-cell sequencing allowed researchers in this study to closely examine the individual cells that make up the lungs; to identify their function, and ultimately understand the molecular changes that may be driving the disease.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709141631.htm