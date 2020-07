Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 21:28 Hits: 7

A new study found that remdesivir potently inhibited SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, in human lung cell cultures and that it improved lung function in mice infected with the virus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709172845.htm