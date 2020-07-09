A complex gene program initiates brain changes in response to cocaine

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 21:28 Hits: 6

Researchers used single-nucleus RNA sequencing to compare transcriptional responses to acute cocaine in 16 unique cell populations from the brain nucleus accumbens. The atlas is part of a major study that used multiple cutting-edge technologies to describe a dopamine-induced gene expression signature that regulates the brain's response to cocaine. The study shows neurobiological processes that control drug-related adaptations and reveals new information about how transcriptional mechanisms regulate activity-dependent processes within the central nervous system.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709172848.htm