The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scientists urge caution, further assessment of ecological impacts above deep sea mining

Category: Environment Hits: 4

A new study argues that deep-sea mining poses significant risks, not only to the area immediately surrounding mining operations but also to the water hundreds to thousands of feet above the seafloor, threatening vast midwater ecosystems. Further, the scientists suggest how these risks could be evaluated more comprehensively to enable society and managers to decide if and how deep-sea mining should proceed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709141617.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version