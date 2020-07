Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 20:41 Hits: 5

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing some tighter emissions limits for industrial boilers, a piece of equipment used to heat water or produce steam for industrial purposes, which emit various types of pollution.The Thursday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/506635-epa-proposes-tighter-emissions-standards-for-industrial-boilers