EPA Grant to Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Will Help Strengthen Environmental Programs

DALLAS – (July 9, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a grant to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes for $115,000. The funds will be used to support the Tribes’s efforts to build capacity for their environmental programs. EPA is providing the funding as a multipurpose grant under the General Assistance Program (GAP) for tribes.

“GAP grants are a crucial funding tool to ensure Tribes can sustain and grow their environmental programs and departments,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “This funding will allow the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes to continue their success for the benefit of the tribal community.”

The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes will use the funds to build capacity for administering environmental programs on tribal lands. Supported activities will include managing the tribal environmental office, education and training for staff members, updating quality assurance programs, GIS/GPS activities, and community education.

EPA gives GAP grants to federally recognized tribes and tribal consortia for planning, developing and establishing environmental protection programs in Indian country, and for developing and implementing solid and hazardous waste programs on tribal lands. The goal of GAP is to assist tribes and intertribal consortia in developing the capacity to manage their own environmental protection programs and to develop and implement solid and hazardous waste programs in accordance with individual tribal needs and applicable federal laws and regulations.

