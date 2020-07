Articles

An increase in carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to 5 million cars a year has been caused by the loss of seagrass meadows around the Australian coastline since the 1950s. Researchers calculated that around 161,150 hectares of seagrass have been lost from Australian coasts since the 1950s. This has resulted in a 2 per cent increase in annual carbon dioxide emissions from land-use change.

