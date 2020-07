Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 19:05 Hits: 7

Cases of brain complications linked to COVID-19 are occurring across the globe, a new review has shown. The research found that strokes, delirium and other neurological complications are reported from most countries where there have been large outbreaks of the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200708150550.htm