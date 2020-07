Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

Water scarcity is a major problem in Tunisia. Rainwater often goes to waste and groundwater is overused. Can new farming methods, wells and sustainable practices protect the resource for future generations?

