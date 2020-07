Articles

Characteristics of palm trees differ from those of other tropical trees in many ways. In a major new study ecologists have surveyed the actual numbers of palms in tropical rainforests around the globe. The proportion of palm trees is important to include in calculations of forests' potential carbon storage and in estimates of forested areas' sensitivity to climate change.

