Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 20:24 Hits: 5

A federal court on Wednesday upheld a lower court decision reversingĀ a Trump administration policy that eliminated protections for grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.A three-judge panel agreed with a prior ruling that the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/506446-court-upholds-protections-for-yellowstone-grizzly-bears