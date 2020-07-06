The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First direct evidence of ocean mixing across the Gulf Stream

A new study provides first direct evidence for Gulf Stream blender effect, identifying a new mechanism of mixing water across the swift-moving current. The results have important implications for weather, climate and fisheries because ocean mixing plays a critical role in these processes. The Gulf Stream is one of the largest drivers of climate and biological productivity from Florida to Newfoundland and along the western coast of Europe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200706152655.htm

