Famous 'Jurassic Park' dinosaur is less lizard, more bird

Category: Environment Hits: 7From movies to museum exhibits, the dinosaur Dilophosaurus is no stranger to pop culture. Many probably remember it best from the movie 'Jurassic Park,' where it's depicted as a venom-spitting beast with a rattling frill around its neck and two paddle-like crests on its head. But a new comprehensive analysis of Dilophosaurus fossils is helping to set the record straight, finding that the Dilophosaurus was actually the largest land animal of its time.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200707183920.htm