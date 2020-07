Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 20:34 Hits: 7

A federal judge on Tuesday declined to reverse his decision ordering the Dakota Access Pipeline to be shut down.Obama appointee James Boasberg declined a request from Dakota Access LLC to immediately stay his Monday decision, but added that the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/506246-judge-declines-to-reverse-dakota-access-pipeline-shutdown