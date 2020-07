Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 01:26 Hits: 7

The U.S. Park Police's radio communications system did not record any transmissions when the agency and other law enforcement officers dispersed a crowd of protestors gathered around Lafayette Square on June 1 ahead of President Trump's visit to a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506316-park-police-did-not-record-radio-transmissions-during-june-1-sweep-of