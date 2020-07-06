White dwarfs reveal new insights into the origin of carbon in the universe

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

A new analysis of white dwarf stars supports their role as a key source of carbon in galaxies. Every carbon atom in the universe was created by stars, but astrophysicists still debate which types of stars are the primary source of the carbon in our galaxy. Some studies favor low-mass stars that blew off their envelopes in stellar winds and became white dwarfs, while others favor massive stars that eventually exploded as supernovae.

