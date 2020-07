Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 18:09 Hits: 2

Frailty and immune decline are two main features of old age. Researchers now demonstrate in an animal model that these two age-related impairments can be halted and even partially reversed using a novel cell-based therapeutic approach.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200706140905.htm