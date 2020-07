Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 12:09 Hits: 6

Glacier scientists are investigating the appearance of pink ice at Italy's Presena Glacier, an Alpine region known for skiing and outdoor sports. Research suggests the algae could contribute to increased glacial melt.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-s-melting-glaciers-face-new-threat-pink-ice/a-54077818?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss