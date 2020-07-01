The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Smart structures: Structural cells of the body control immune function

Researchers analyzed the epigenetic and transcriptional regulation in structural cells. They found widespread activity of immune genes, suggesting that structural cells are deeply involved in the body's response to pathogens. Moreover, the study uncovered an epigenetic potential that pre-programs structural cells to engage in the immune response against pathogens. These findings highlight an underappreciated part of the immune system and open up an exciting area for research and future therapies.

